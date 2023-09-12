Daily roundup: Pigeons poop all over London flat, sets landlord back with $26k bill - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Oh crap: Pigeons poop all over London flat, sets landlord back with $26k bill

A landlord in London found himself in a crappy situation after a flock of pigeons splattered every room in his house with poop.

The birds entered the two-bedroom flat after its tenants accidentally left the patio door ajar, reported the Daily Mail on Monday (Sept 11)... » READ MORE

2. Tan Kin Lian threatens to sue content creators if they do not take down 'malicious and harmful' content

Tan Kin Lian has an axe to grind against content creators for their "malicious and harmful content" on social media.

The former presidential candidate, 75, is threatening legal action, claiming that the contents shared in the past few weeks have "insulted and defamed" him... » READ MORE

3. 'Do you want a shortcut?' Celest Chong back in Singapore, recalls being offered alternate path to success in the past

Success always requires sacrifice, but what kind of sacrifice will you choose?

Local singer-actress Celest Chong expressed to the media in April that she would be returning to Singapore for good after spending 13 years in Canada, and it has now become reality. Recently, she spoke to Shin Min Daily News about why she left Singapore, her past challenges, and opened up about her future plans... » READ MORE

4. Malaysia's roti canai tops list as best-rated bread in the world, but with recommended eateries hailing from Singapore

Malaysia and Singapore are always locking horns over which country has the better food.

And it seems like this time around, Malaysia has won the battle. Or have they... » READ MORE

