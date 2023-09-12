Oh crap: Pigeons poop all over London flat, sets landlord back with $26k bill

A landlord in London found himself in a crappy situation after a flock of pigeons splattered every room in his house with poop.

The birds entered the two-bedroom flat after its tenants accidentally left the patio door ajar, reported the Daily Mail on Monday (Sept 11).

When the landlord entered the house, his eyes "popped out", according to the UK news outlet.

The living room was a "sight to behold" with poop stains covering the sofas, carpet and television, said the pest control employees.

The pigeons similarly wrecked every surface of the kitchen with their droppings.

It will set the landlord back £15,000 (S$26,000) to make the place habitable again, reported the Mirror.

"Our pigeon surveyor was sent in suited and booted. He said the stench was overwhelming and he had to double mask using both a dust mask and a PureFlo mask [and air purifying respirator]," said the pest control boss.

According to the National Parks Board, pigeons can spread diseases to humans through their contaminated droppings, which can affect those with lower immunity.

Members of the public are encouraged to cover all open-top rubbish bins, install bird-proofing measures and are discouraged from feeding pigeons.

In another similar incident in Singapore, a man was left to clear the mess left by two hornbills during their 90-minute visit to his Pasir Ris flat in 2020.

"We spent the evening cleaning up, but I think a tinge of s*** smell still hangs over the living room," said Ho Xiang Tian in a Facebook post.

"Why did it come in? We'll never know, unless a hornbill whisperer can tell us."

