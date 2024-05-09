Daily roundup: PM Lee presented with 3D 'mee siam' cake on his last day of Parliament as prime minister — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Kamsiah': PM Lee presented with 3D 'mee siam' cake on his last day of Parliament as prime minister

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was presented with a personalised 3D cake after Parliament adjourned on May 8, marking his final sitting in the house as prime minister... » READ MORE

2. 'Almost out of oxygen': Man trapped for over an hour after lift at Oxley Tower plunges 7 storeys

A man was trapped for over an hour after the lift he was in suddenly plunged from the 17th storey and got stuck between the ninth and 10th floor.

His friend, surnamed Sun, told Shin Min Daily News that the man was leaving his workplace at Oxley Tower in Robinson Road at around 7pm on Monday (May 6) when the lift malfunctioned... » READ MORE

3. 'Poor kids have no idea how dangerous it is': Children handling rat at Bedok playground spark safety concerns

Most people would squirm or even run away at the sight of rats.

But not these four kids, who were caught on camera picking up and playing with a rat at a playground in Bedok South... » READ MORE

4. Mochi, anyone? Japan-famous dessert brand Maru Mochi opens 2 stores in Singapore

It was just a few months ago that Japanese dessert chain Warabimochi Kamakura landed in Singapore.

For those craving more Japanese sweet treats, you'd be happy to hear that another famous Japanese chain has landed on our shores... » READ MORE

