Daily roundup: Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack review — and other top stories today

1. Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack review: Sporty electric SUV that's big in performance and price

Polestar is a brand that likes to do things a bit differently it seems. It first debuted in Singapore in late 2021 with the Polestar 2, a Tesla Model 3 rival but with a raised ride height that made it look like a strange mixed breed between sedan and SUV.

It then took over two years before it released its next new model. That was the Polestar 4, a sleek crossover that came with no rear windscreen. It's supposedly meant to be a sporty coupe-SUV, but its bold design choice seemingly defies definition... » READ MORE

2. Jetstar Asia ceasing operations: Passengers scramble to seek refunds, travel plans up in limbo

The travel plans of some Jetstar Asia passengers are now up in limbo after the budget carrier announced on Wednesday (June 11) morning it is winding up operations.

Among them are university undergraduate Tan and her friends.

They had booked round-trip tickets to Bali just days before, but now find themselves in an awkward predicament... » READ MORE

3. Durians for $1.95 at FairPrice annual fair this June

Durian lovers have every reason to celebrate with durian season making its return.

FairPrice's Annual Durian Fair is back and will be running across two weekends, from June 13 to 15 and June 20 to 22... » READ MORE

4. More seniors to benefit as 3 local banks recognise CPF Life payouts as income proof for credit card applications

More seniors aged 65 and above will be able to apply for credit cards as DBS, UOB and OCBC will recognise CPF Life payouts as income proof.

According to a statement on Tuesday (June 10), DBS said that the policy kicks in from June 11 (Wednesday)... » READ MORE

