Daily roundup: Police report lodged over WhatsApp message that claims CDC vouchers are a scam - and other top stories today

1. Police report lodged over WhatsApp message that claims CDC vouchers are a scam

The People's Association Community Development Councils (CDCs) have filed a police report following the circulation of a WhatsApp message stating that the Community Development Council (CDC) voucher disbursement is a scam... » READ MORE

2. Woman racks up nearly $8,000 in medical bills after getting food poisoning from marinated seafood bought online

A hearty feast on some raw marinated seafood turned awry when one woman found herself in hospital for the next two days, racking up medical expenses totalling nearly $8,000... » READ MORE

3. 'Did I eat a leaf?' Dota 2 esports personality chows down on nasi lemak like onigiri, shocks netizens

It's one thing to not know a foreign culture - but eating nasi lemak, banana leaf and all, is something else entirely.

That's exactly what Dota 2 personality Jake "SirActionSlacks" Kanner did, chowing down on nasi lemak as though it was an onigiri during a live podcast on Dec 17... » READ MORE

4. Tay Ying finally confirms she's dating celebrity chef Wu Sihan

The identity of Tay Ying's boyfriend is a mystery no more.

The local actress was rumoured to be dating celebrity chef Wu Sihan back in 2022 when a sharp-eyed netizen noticed that they were both on road trips to Australia, driving what appeared to be the same car... » READ MORE

