Daily roundup: 'Pong' in style with a Tiffany & Co. mahjong set that costs $20k - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Pong' in style with a Tiffany & Co. mahjong set that costs $20k

Unlock the leather case and you will find 150 mahjong tiles, 120 scoring sticks, 80 coins, four dice and four tile rests... » READ MORE

2. Dripping oil and blood: Sembawang resident called out for sunning raw pork on common corridor handrail

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Instead of sunning it for his own consumption, the resident said that he had left the raw pork outside for a crow to eat after spotting it in a nearby tree... » READ MORE

3. Bird up: TikToker challenges Asian koel to an early morning 'ku-oo' yell-off

PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons, TikTok/berke_lium

That familiar din is in fact a mating call by male Asian koels, and it’s abhorred by enough people to garner its own section on the National Parks Board (NParks) website.... » READ MORE

4. 'I'm from Singapore': Coco Lee riles up Chinese netizens in social media video​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Instagram/cocolee

When Coco Lee made her dance video and mouthed "I'm from Singapore", she probably didn't expect people to get butthurt about it... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com