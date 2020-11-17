Daily roundup: 'Pong' in style with a Tiffany & Co. mahjong set that costs $20k - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Pong' in style with a Tiffany & Co. mahjong set that costs $20k
Unlock the leather case and you will find 150 mahjong tiles, 120 scoring sticks, 80 coins, four dice and four tile rests... » READ MORE
2. Dripping oil and blood: Sembawang resident called out for sunning raw pork on common corridor handrail
Instead of sunning it for his own consumption, the resident said that he had left the raw pork outside for a crow to eat after spotting it in a nearby tree... » READ MORE
3. Bird up: TikToker challenges Asian koel to an early morning 'ku-oo' yell-off
That familiar din is in fact a mating call by male Asian koels, and it’s abhorred by enough people to garner its own section on the National Parks Board (NParks) website.... » READ MORE
4. 'I'm from Singapore': Coco Lee riles up Chinese netizens in social media video
When Coco Lee made her dance video and mouthed "I'm from Singapore", she probably didn't expect people to get butthurt about it... » READ MORE
