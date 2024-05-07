Daily roundup: President Tharman and Malaysia's King highlight shared cultural heritage as neighbouring countries — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. President Tharman and Malaysia's King highlight shared cultural heritage as neighbouring countries

Beyond economic co-operation, Singapore and Malaysia have a shared cultural heritage that should be celebrated and renewed by the next generation, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

At a state banquet he hosted for Malaysia's King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, on Monday (May 6), President Tharman said the two countries can jointly raise relations to the next level of co-operation and friendship with the King's strong support and leadership... » READ MORE

2. 'It's a painful loss': Ponggol Seafood shutters after more than 50 years due to high rental and operating costs

Iconic seafood restaurant Ponggol Seafood, once famous for its chilli crab and mee goreng, shuttered its premises at The Punggol Settlement without fanfare on May 2, after more than five decades. May 1 was its last day of operations.

The restaurant changed hands in 2023. Its new owners, who took over and rebranded it to Ponggol, decided to throw in the towel after battling losses for a year... » READ MORE

3. 'There's no such thing as child seat': PHV driver baffled at customer's response when told toddler needs child seat

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver has expressed concern about her fellow drivers flouting the rules when it comes to child seats after her encounter with a passenger.

In a post on Facebook group Professional PHV Drivers Singapore on Sunday (May 5), Tada driver Charlene Lin detailed her experience with a passenger who insisted that a child seat was not needed for her toddler... » READ MORE

4. Chinese stars Gulnezer Bextiyar, Ding Chengxin, Qin Lan and others explore Singapore for reality show

Over the past weekend (May 4 and 5), you might have seen huge crowds gathering at some touristy spots in Singapore and wondered what was going on.

It turns out that the Chinese travel reality TV show Divas Hit the Road — Good Friends is filming here... » READ MORE

