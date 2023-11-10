Daily roundup: Raging driver challenges another to fight after being honked at — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Come out lah': Raging driver challenges another to fight after being honked at, gets pulled back by wife

Sometimes it takes clearheaded wives to rein in hot-tempered husbands.

A driver began challenging another to a brawl after a near-collision on Toh Guan Road, but their wives pulled them back before the situation escalated, according to a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday (Nov 8)... » READ MORE

2. Only 24 cents left: Woman loses $80k life savings after encountering 'wicked' scammer while selling her old clothes

In wanting to recycle her old clothes by selling them online, a woman who recently quit her job to pursue her master's degree lost her life savings of over $80,000 to scammers.

Chen Hongcai (transliteration), 38, said she had chanced upon a Facebook advertisement by a recycling company wanting to buy old clothes for restoration purposes on Nov 6, reported 8world... » READ MORE

3. 'I heard a pop sound': Potong Pasir residents' appliances damaged after termites destroy cable at substation

Some Potong Pasir residents were left with damaged electrical appliances after experiencing voltage fluctuations in their power supply.

And the culprit? Termites. The outage occurred at Block 102 Potong Pasir Ave 1 on Oct 13 at about 11am, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

4. Thanks for the memories: Bukit Timah Food Centre to be demolished in 2024, here's what I'll miss

As a child, one of my fondest memories growing up is the family dinner gathering at our nearest hawker spot Bukit Timah Food Centre.

My father always made sure to order my favourite dishes — ngoh hiang from Zhong Zhong Fine Spice, Hokkien mee from Xie Kee Hokkien Mee and satay from Yong Seng Satay... » READ MORE

