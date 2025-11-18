Daily roundup: Ren Jialun, Liu Yuxin, Zhou Yiran among stars honoured for charity efforts at Singapore's 1st Weibo Cultural Exchange Night — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ren Jialun, Liu Yuxin, Zhou Yiran among stars honoured for charity efforts at Singapore's 1st Weibo Cultural Exchange Night

They don't just shine in front of the camera or on stage — these celebrities are proving to have hearts of gold, too.

Organised by philanthropy network firm Alliance For Good and presented for the first time in Singapore, the contributions of 16 local and Chinese celebrities were honoured at the Weibo Cultural Exchange Night, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Sunday (Nov 16) evening... » READ MORE

2. Grab minimum fare to rise by at least 50 cents to support drivers; passengers unaffected

Grab Singapore will increase the minimum fare for its drivers by 50 cents with effect from Nov 24, in a bid to boost drivers' earnings on short-distance trips under 3km.

The price increase will be fully funded by Grab and will have no impact on customer prices, said the private-hire company in a press release on Monday (Nov 17)... » READ MORE

3. Kylie Cosmetics opens first physical store in Singapore

Beauty junkies, here's a new spot to check out on your next shopping trip.

Kylie Cosmetics, founded by Hollywood socialite and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, has set up shop at Bugis Junction, the mall announced on Tuesday (Nov 17)... » READ MORE

4. Rhinoceros horns worth $1.13m and other animal parts seized at Changi Airport in record haul

A record 35.7kg of rhinoceros horns, along with about 150kg of other animal parts, were seized during a routine transit inspection at Changi Airport on Nov 8 (Saturday).

The 20 pieces of rhino horn, valued at about $1.13 million and found in four cargo parcels, were en route from South Africa to Vientiane, Laos, National Parks Board (NParks) and Sats said in a joint statement on Tuesday (Nov 18)... » READ MORE