Daily roundup: In rich Singapore, why must migrant workers go hungry? - and other top stories today

1. In rich Singapore, why must migrant workers go hungry?

Whenever Mominul Hassan calls his wife and two children back home in Bangladesh, he makes it a point to disable the video call function on his phone so that they will not be able to see him... » READ MORE

2. A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate



Photo: The Business Times

Old flats - once the storehouse of wealth for owners should their homes be chosen for en-bloc redevelopment - have become a source of anxiety for residents after the government two years ago cautioned against speculation of state buyouts of these assets... » READ MORE

3. Woman using phone while crossing middle of road hit by cab; netizens urge pedestrians to be careful



Photo: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

Dashcam footage of the accident, which was widely circulated on social media, shows the woman seemingly using her mobile phone as she hurries across the road in the middle of traffic that hardly moves... » READ MORE

4. Sprained neck, swollen eye for 60-year-old security supervisor punched in face at Roxy Square



Photo: Screengrab/Andrew Lim

Mr Lim's employer, security firm Regal Security, is planning to take legal action against the man who hit the security supervisor... » READ MORE