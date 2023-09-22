Daily roundup: Rising China actor Ding Yuxi on playing 8 roles in Love You Seven Times - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Changing challenges to become your comfort zone': Rising China actor Ding Yuxi on playing 8 roles in Love You Seven Times

Chinese actor Ding Yuxi may have met one of his most interesting role — or roles — in his acting career till date: Portraying eight characters with their own interconnected storylines in the same drama... » READ MORE

2. 'It's a red-light district': Expat lists the 3 types of people you will find in Geylang

Singapore may be a small dot on the world map, but each of its neighborhoods boast distinct personalities. Take Geylang, for example – how would you describe this centrally-located suburb's vibes?... » READ MORE

3. 'I was afraid of nothing': Anita Yuen recounts only time she had stage fright and it was with late Leslie Cheung

When Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen entered showbiz after winning the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1990, she was young, wild and fearless... » READ MORE

4. Glass shards along HDB corridor: Redhill resident accuses neighbour of deterring her kids from playing there

A neighbourly dispute turned nasty when one Redhill resident was allegedly triggered by frequent sounds of children's laughter outside her flat... » READ MORE

