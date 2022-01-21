Daily roundup: River Hongbao tickets are selling out fast, here's how to book yours - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. River Hongbao tickets are selling out fast, here's how to book yours

The couple plan to hold their wedding ceremony some time in November... » READ MORE

2. 'Puppy' Kim Hyeon-joong from Single's Inferno explains why he unfollowed scandal-hit Song Ji-a

PHOTO: Instagram/__1126.1, Instagram/dearzia

The hunk was taken aback at claims that he was trying to "cut ties" with her.... » READ MORE

3. Family's prank in childhood leaves Desmond Tan with a phobia now

"I don't think this is the best idea for parents to do to their kids when they are young"... » READ MORE

4. Tifa Lockheart Final Fantasy pornography interrupts Italian senate proceedings

PHOTO: Facebook

The pornographic clip played uninterrupted for roughly thirty seconds... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com