Daily roundup: The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl - and other top stories today

PHOTO: PHOTO: Kuaishou
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl

While most 6-year-olds enjoy meals prepared by their parents, Liu Limei has already become a social media sensation at that age... » READ MORE

2. Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here's what a lavish holiday close to home looks like

PHOTO: Airbnb Luxe

The homes listed on Airbnb Luxe is a cut above the rest, offering castles, villas, private islands and homes beyond what you can imagine... » READ MORE

3. Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour

PHOTO: The New Paper

Last Monday, Mr Kurt Mikhail Yang, 20, was on the upper deck of SBS Transit service 72 when he witnessed a man allegedly touching himself inappropriately... » READ MORE

4. Mulan live-action trailer leaves fans asking where's Mushu?

PHOTO: YouTube/Walt Disney Studios

She gallops on horseback through the fields, and wields a sword on the battlefield - yes, the trailer of the highly anticipated Mulan is here... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here&#039;s what a lavish holiday close to home looks like
Airbnb Luxe: Here's what a $4,000-a-night Bali villa looks like
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals
90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals this week
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
All you need to know about birthmarks
All you need to know about birthmarks

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore&#039;s kaya toast, confesses to eating &#039;50 pieces&#039; before performance
Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore's kaya toast, confesses to eating '50 pieces' before performance
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
&#039;Alien-looking&#039; Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
'Alien-looking' Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans

SERVICES