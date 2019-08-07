Daily roundup: The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl

While most 6-year-olds enjoy meals prepared by their parents, Liu Limei has already become a social media sensation at that age... » READ MORE

2. Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here's what a lavish holiday close to home looks like

PHOTO: Airbnb Luxe

The homes listed on Airbnb Luxe is a cut above the rest, offering castles, villas, private islands and homes beyond what you can imagine... » READ MORE

3. Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour

PHOTO: The New Paper

Last Monday, Mr Kurt Mikhail Yang, 20, was on the upper deck of SBS Transit service 72 when he witnessed a man allegedly touching himself inappropriately... » READ MORE

4. Mulan live-action trailer leaves fans asking where's Mushu?

PHOTO: YouTube/Walt Disney Studios

She gallops on horseback through the fields, and wields a sword on the battlefield - yes, the trailer of the highly anticipated Mulan is here... » READ MORE