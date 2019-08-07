Daily roundup: The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl
While most 6-year-olds enjoy meals prepared by their parents, Liu Limei has already become a social media sensation at that age... » READ MORE
2. Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here's what a lavish holiday close to home looks like
The homes listed on Airbnb Luxe is a cut above the rest, offering castles, villas, private islands and homes beyond what you can imagine... » READ MORE
3. Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Last Monday, Mr Kurt Mikhail Yang, 20, was on the upper deck of SBS Transit service 72 when he witnessed a man allegedly touching himself inappropriately... » READ MORE
4. Mulan live-action trailer leaves fans asking where's Mushu?
She gallops on horseback through the fields, and wields a sword on the battlefield - yes, the trailer of the highly anticipated Mulan is here... » READ MORE