Daily roundup: Samsui woman mural to stay, building owner fined $2,000 for not getting approval — and other top stories today

1. Samsui woman mural to stay, building owner fined $2,000 for not getting approval

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a joint statement on July 10 that the controversial mural of a smoking samsui woman on 297 South Bridge Road can stay, but have issued a composition fine of $2,000 to the owner for the unauthorised mural... » READ MORE

2. 'It has been a great journey': Honey-themed Forage Cafe at Bedok to close after 5 years

After a five-year run, The Forage Cafe is shuttering their doors.

The popular Bedok cafe made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday (July 8). They did not explain the reason behind the closure... » READ MORE

3. Former K-pop idol sentenced to 10 years in prison for drink-driving causing death

.A K-pop idol-turned-DJ has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal accident while driving under the influence of alcohol by a Seoul Central District Court judge today (July 9)... » READ MORE

4. 'If she was miserable, she could go': Man who had limbs amputated after eating raw fish once told wife to leave him

Although Tan Whee Boon now affectionately refers to his wife as his "bodyguard", there was a time where he felt like he'd be better off without her.

Tan, 59, had his hands and feet amputated in 2015. Three days after eating a plate of yusheng, a raw fish dish, at a hawker centre in Chinatown, he experienced symptoms of food poisoning and was hospitalised... » READ MORE

