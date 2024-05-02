Daily roundup: Scoot flight to Bali returns to Changi after smoke detected in cabin — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Scoot flight to Bali returns to Changi after smoke detected in cabin

A Scoot flight bound for Bali from Singapore turned back to Changi Airport minutes into its ascent after smoke was detected in the cabin on April 30.

Flight TR280 left for Bali at 7.33am and landed back in Singapore at about 8.27am “as a precaution”, Scoot said in response to queries from The Straits Times... » READ MORE

2. New in town: Popular Malaysian coffee shop Oriental Kopi opening its first overseas outlet in Singapore

Those who frequent Malaysia would probably be familiar with popular coffee chain Oriental Kopi.

If you love their brews and bites, you'd be excited to know that they will be opening their first-ever overseas outlet in Singapore come Q3 of 2024 in a prime location... » READ MORE

3. 'They may get stolen': Dozens of parcels left unattended at Woodlands HDB void deck raise concerns

A Woodlands resident was concerned to see dozens of parcels left unattended at the void deck of Block 335 Woodlands Street 32 on April 11.

Stomp contributor Doutono said she walked down to get some groceries at about 10am when she saw the parcels scattered around the void deck... » READ MORE

4. Retired 63-year-old Chinese woman uses fitness to overcome fear of growing old

Zhen Zhen, who hails from Yunnan province in southwestern China, is scared of growing old.

To counter this, the 63-year-old mother has exercised regularly for the past eight years following her retirement, according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP)... » READ MORE

