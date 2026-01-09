Daily roundup: Singapore is 2nd richest country in the world in 2025, but drops to 8th for long work hours — and other top stories today

Singapore is 2nd richest country in the world in 2025, but drops to 8th for long work hours

What good is all the money in the world if you don't have the time to spend it?

Singapore ranks second among the richest countries in the world in 2025 based on gross domestic profit (GDP) per capita… » READ MORE

2. 'Going crazy and crying': Hong Ling on playing a ghost in new drama filmed in Taiwan

It was her first time filming for a long period overseas, and it wasn't an easy experience.

In the supernatural romance-fantasy See You At 11pm, local actress Hong Ling plays a high school student who commits suicide… » READ MORE

3. Open Farm Community to close on Jan 11, months after Michelin nod

Another one bites the dust as Open Farm Community at Dempsey announced its closure on Jan 11, after championing sustainable dining for over a decade.

In social media posts on Tuesday (Jan 6), the restaurant wrote: "We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has dined with us, celebrated with us, and been part of this journey… » READ MORE

4. Woman, 23, boards Batik Air flight dressed as cabin crew, raises concern over flight safety

Like a scene from the 2002 movie Catch Me If You Can, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a skilled forger who impersonates a pilot, a 23-year-old woman from Palembang, Indonesia, tried masquerading as a Batik Air cabin crew.

The incident took place onboard Batik Air flight… » READ MORE

