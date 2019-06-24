Daily roundup: Singapore-born 'Rainbow Lady' finds fame through wacky fashion sense - and other top stories today

PHOTO: PHOTO: Instagram/ cybr.grl
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Singapore-born 'Rainbow Lady' finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression

Kristina Sevillano wears a look that not many of us in Singapore will dare to emulate or be able to pull off... » READ MORE

2. Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Over the past two years, six families on the same floor have moved out because of one woman in a Punggol Housing Board block... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean's 'hikikomori' behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce

PHOTO: PHOTO: The Straits Times

After losing his engineering job and unable to secure another job, a Singaporean man in his late 20s eventually became a social recluse... » READ MORE

4. One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance

PHOTO: YouTube/CTS

A one-year-old baby girl from Taichung, Taiwan, was hospitalised on June 21 with horrific injuries, after she was suspected to have been abused by her nanny... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean&#039;s &#039;hikikomori&#039; behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Singaporean's 'hikikomori' behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 'Rainbow Lady' finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
5 Singaporean practices that are a complete waste of money
5 Singaporean practices that are a complete waste of money
5 travel hacking tips to get the most out of flying Scoot (or other budget airlines)
5 travel hacking tips to get the most out of flying Scoot (or other budget airlines)

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Julie Tan finds fengshui master&#039;s prediction on marrying late &#039;comforting&#039;
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'
This Instagram account shows we&#039;re guilty of repeating the same poses - Here&#039;s my Singapore version
This Instagram account shows we're guilty of repeating the same poses - Here's my Singapore version
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall

SERVICES