Daily roundup: Singapore core inflation falls to 2.1% in October - and other top stories today

1. Singapore core inflation falls to 2.1% in October, lowest in nearly 3 years

After two straight months of rising, both core and overall inflation in Singapore dropped sharply in October... » READ MORE

2. Woman loses $330k to scammers despite bank's and police's warnings

Insisting on transferring money to an online 'friend', a woman disregarded the advice of bank staff and police officers who suspected she had fallen for a scam... » READ MORE

3. Jung Woo-sung confirms he fathered model's baby

Actor Jung Woo-sung confirmed yesterday (Nov 24) that he has become a father.

This came after a South Korean tabloid named him the father of model Moon Ga-bi's baby son... » READ MORE

4. No longer $1: Mixue raises price of signature ice cream, citing 'rising costs'

Mixue entered the Singapore market in February 2022 and its $1 Signature KingCone quickly became a customer favourite... » READ MORE

