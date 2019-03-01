Daily roundup: Singapore couple suspected of dumping newborn baby in Taipei - and other top stories today

Daily roundup: Singapore couple suspected of dumping newborn baby in Taipei - and other top stories today
AsiaOne
Mar 01, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore couple suspected of dumping newborn baby in Taipei

In a video captured outside a restaurant in Ximending, a man in his 20s is seen carrying a black plastic bag - which is believed to contain the baby - at around 3am on Tuesday.... » READ MORE

2. Parliament: 'No conflict of interest' in appointing new Auditor-General, a Senior Minister of State's wife

Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information

Ms Goh Soon Poh, who took over the role earlier this month, is the wife of Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How... » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong's public transport video on being considerate is all of us in Singapore

Photos: YouTube

The three-minute clip features award-winning actress Deanie Ip encountering the dozen scenarios and taking them on, although we're guessing the creators' objective... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian man cuts up own luxury bag to spite 'rude' boutique staff

Photo: Facebook video screengrab

A man who was irked by the treatment of the staff at a luxury boutique in Kuala Lumpur retaliated by cutting up his own bag in front of them. According to the report, he was disappointed at the mistreated by employees..... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement