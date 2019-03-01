Daily roundup: Singapore couple suspected of dumping newborn baby in Taipei - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore couple suspected of dumping newborn baby in Taipei

In a video captured outside a restaurant in Ximending, a man in his 20s is seen carrying a black plastic bag - which is believed to contain the baby - at around 3am on Tuesday.... » READ MORE

2. Parliament: 'No conflict of interest' in appointing new Auditor-General, a Senior Minister of State's wife

Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information

Ms Goh Soon Poh, who took over the role earlier this month, is the wife of Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How... » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong's public transport video on being considerate is all of us in Singapore

Photos: YouTube

The three-minute clip features award-winning actress Deanie Ip encountering the dozen scenarios and taking them on, although we're guessing the creators' objective... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian man cuts up own luxury bag to spite 'rude' boutique staff

Photo: Facebook video screengrab

A man who was irked by the treatment of the staff at a luxury boutique in Kuala Lumpur retaliated by cutting up his own bag in front of them. According to the report, he was disappointed at the mistreated by employees..... » READ MORE