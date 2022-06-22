Daily roundup: Singapore man from top UK university gets 1 year's jail after filming 'maybe 3 digits' of voyeuristic videos — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore man from top UK university admits to filming 'maybe 3 digits' of voyeuristic videos, gets 1 year's jail

A Singaporean man who was a student at a top British university when he admitted to filming women at various places, including toilets here was on Wednesday (June 22) sentenced to a year's jail and a fine... » READ MORE

2. Traffic jams galore: Man spends 7 hours driving from Johor Bahru to Singapore after trying land checkpoints

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/V.raj___

Driving from Johor Bahru to Singapore can sometimes turn out to be a jittery experience, especially on Sundays... » READ MORE

3. 'Cheapo at its best': Netizens slam diner griping about KFC 'ruining' Father's Day dinner

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/sgfollowsall

A diner who took to Instagram to quibble over what they found to be a dissatisfactory meal at the Toa Payoh KFC branch on Father's Day (June 19), found themselves getting flamed by annoyed netizens instead... » READ MORE

4. 'You don't know anything': Mimi Choo not acting in Singapore for now after local director berated her

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Mimi Choo has no plans to film in Singapore as of now. And it's all because she was berated quite badly by a local director... » READ MORE

