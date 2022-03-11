Daily roundup: This Singaporean is the first local singer to have a song hit 100 million streams on Spotify — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. This Singaporean is the first local singer to have a song hit 100 million streams on Spotify

Home-grown singer Sezairi is the first Singaporean artiste to have a song rack up more than 100 million streams on Spotify... » READ MORE

2. All petrol prices in Singapore now start from $3 a litre, with one grade nearing $4

PHOTO: The Straits Times

According to Consumers Association of Singapore's pump price tracker Fuel Kaki, China-owned SPC was the last to raise prices on Wednesday afternoon... » READ MORE

3. First Ukraine, now Australia: Singapore receives another round of thanks for helping

PHOTO: Facebook/Defence Australia

Weeks of rains and devastating floods have left Australian authorities struggling to rush food and essential supplies to the worst-hit areas... » READ MORE

4. Search operations for wild boar in Yishun continue into day 3

PHOTO: AsiaOne

A massive hunt involving the National Parks Board (NParks), Nee Soon Town Council and the police was still going underway on Friday (March 11) for the rogue wild boar that ran into a pedestrian at Khatib Central on Wednesday evening... » READ MORE

