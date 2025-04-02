Daily roundup: Singaporean girl, 15, who wanted to fight for ISIS is first female teen to be given ISA restriction order — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporean girl, 15, who wanted to fight for ISIS is first female teen to be given ISA restriction order

A 15-year-old Singaporean girl, who wanted to marry an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighter and fight for the terrorist group, has been issued with a restriction order under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

The student, who was issued with the restriction order in February, is the first female youth to be dealt with under the ISA, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday (April 2)... » READ MORE

2. 'I'll help her remember': Show Lo reveals mum has Alzheimer's disease

Taiwanese singer Show Lo revealed that his mum has been battling Alzheimer's disease for the past few years.

In a post on his social media accounts last Friday (March 28), the 45-year-old shared that he initially had no intention of revealing his mum's condition to the public. However, those who had interacted with the 66-year-old in the past two to three years felt that there was "something strange [with her] but couldn't put their finger on it"... » READ MORE

3. Man allegedly refuses to pay for $10k damage to rented BMW, says he only has $10

A man who allegedly caused $15,000 worth of damages to a rented BMW car refused to pay for the repairs, claiming he only had $10 in his bank account.

In a TikTok video posted on March 21, MV Auto sales manager Darren Ang shared footage from his interaction with the man, stating that it had been two months since the accident... » READ MORE

4. Long-range cruiser: GAC E9 luxury MPV with over 1,000km of range now in Singapore

If you're thinking of going on a long-distance road trip in luxury and comfort, there's now a new car that can take you from Singapore to Penang without needing a pit stop to refuel or recharge.

The GAC E9 is a luxury MPV that's also a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and GAC claims that it can travel up to 1,032km on a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery... » READ MORE

