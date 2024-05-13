Daily roundup: Singapore's cruise centres to be merged, freeing up waterfront space - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore's cruise centres to be merged, freeing up waterfront space

Singapore's two cruise terminals will be consolidated in the coming years, with the cruise centre in HarbourFront set to move, so that a continuous promenade can be established as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront... » READ MORE

2. Driver locks passengers in bus bound for Woodlands Checkpoint, refuses to drive after some fail to pay fare

The driver of bus service 178 locked the doors and refused to drive after a few passengers did not pay the fare.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Some commuters who were on their way to Johor Bahru (JB) found themselves trapped inside bus service 178 after the driver locked the doors and refused to drive... » READ MORE

3. Queen of Tears' Kim Ji-won in Singapore, met warmly by fans at Changi Airport

South Korean actress Kim Ji-won is in Singapore.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Russellkotorin, Instagram/Kim Ji-won

It's been a few weeks since Queen of Tears wrapped up with its last episode, but it appears the hype hasn't died down just yet... » READ MORE

4. Cherry Discotheque to continue selling 'cai fan' priced from $3.50 during lunchtime after overwhelming response to April Fool's 'joke'

PHOTO: Instagram/laurengohh, Instagram/cherrydiscotheque

What was initially meant as an April Fool's Day joke has turned out to be a viable business venture... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com