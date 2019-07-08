Daily roundup: Singer Steven Cheung admits to cheating with 4 other women - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. HK singer Steven Cheung admits to cheating on fiancee with 4 other women

The 34-year-old made a public apology for his "evil behaviour", confessing that he lied to the other women... » READ MORE

2. Man found guilty of molesting Scoot stewardess on board flight to Singapore

Photo: The Straits Times

Reeking of alcohol, a man boarded a Singapore-bound Scoot flight in Cochin, India with his fly unzipped... » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong tourists in Malaysia can't go home

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

They had to make last-minute travel arrangements as some flights were cancelled, others delayed... » READ MORE

4. FairPrice's new VivoCity outlet defines 'Xtra' - with a farm, reverse beer tap, and in-house dining

Photo: AsiaOne/Candice Cai

The massive area, which spans 90,000 sq ft over two floors, occupies the space previously occupied by Giant, and more... » READ MORE