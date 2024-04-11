Daily roundup: Son of Hong Kong star 'cut ties' in online joke, gets admonished by dad - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I don't know who Francis Ng is': Son of Hong Kong star 'cut ties' in online joke, gets admonished by dad

Hong Kong actor Francis Ng's son Feynman has "cut ties" with him — as a joke.

This "family dispute" began when the 62-year-old star criticised Hong Kong actor Jacky Heung's performance in a recent episode of Chinese acting variety show Memories Beyond Horizon... » READ MORE

2. 'Almost everyone believed us': Bangladeshi man trafficked to scam compounds told to target Singaporeans

Bangladeshi national Abdus Salam thought he had snared a high-paying IT job in Cambodia in 2022, and his family mortgaged their land to pay the recruitment fees... » READ MORE

3. 'You won in life': Benjamin Kheng collabs with K-pop girl group Itzy

He said he couldn't get tickets to the concert, but it seems local singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng got a better deal... » [embed]https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/you-won-life-benjamin-kheng-collabs-k-pop-girl-group-itzy-untouchable-born-to-be[/embed]

4. 'Hidden gem' dim sum stall reopens in Bukit Batok, chef-owner keeps prices low so families can afford to eat

He had closed his dim sum stall in 2022 because of poor health, but found himself back in business barely a year later — thanks in part to the persistence of his former customers... » READ MORE

