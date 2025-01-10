Daily roundup: Song Hye-kyo learns self-love by being grateful — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I won't regret the past': Song Hye-kyo learns self-love by being grateful

Before acting in the acclaimed Netflix revenge-thriller series The Glory (2022), there was a period where South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo had doubted her talent.

"I felt bored watching my own performance," the 43-year-old told hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho in the latest episode of talk show You Quiz on The Block

2. 3 dead after fire breaks out in Hougang flat, 30 evacuated

Three residents were found dead after a fire broke out in an Hougang HDB flat on Thursday (Jan 9).

The fire occurred in a third floor unit of Block 971 Hougang Street 91

3. Singapore passport ranks as world's most powerful again, beating Japan

Whether it's jetting off for a trip across the globe or a short getaway nearby, Singaporeans enjoy the luxury of travelling without much worry about getting a visa, thanks to the strength of our passport.

Singapore has yet again emerged strongly, having the world's most powerful passport according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index

4. 2024 Singapore's hottest year on record, highest temperature in April

Singapore experienced its hottest year in 2024, tied with 2019 and 2016, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Friday (Jan 10).

According to MSS' Singapore Climate 2024: The Year in Numbers report

