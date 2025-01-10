3 dead after fire breaks out in Hougang flat, 30 evacuated

Three residents were found dead after a fire broke out in an Hougang HDB flat on Thursday (Jan 9).

The fire occurred in a third floor unit of Block 971 Hougang Street 91 at around 12.40pm, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Firefighters from Sengkang Fire Station and Ang Mo Kio Fire Station were deployed and conducted forcible entry into the unit but faced difficulties due to excessive items within the unit, SCDF added.

Around 30 residents in the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF during firefighting operations as a precautionary measure.

Three residents were found inside a bedroom during the firefighting efforts and were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Firefighters used three water jets and a firefighting robot to extinguish the fire. According to the SCDF, the fire was put out at about 3.15pm.

A cat, a bird and eight rabbits were also rescued from the unit.

In a Facebook post that day, Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ng Ling Ling said she visited the incident site with grassroots volunteers on Thursday afternoon to provide affected residents with assistance.

"During such a difficult time, I appeal to our JK [Jalan Kayu] community to support the affected family with prayers & encourage our volunteers, Town Council, SCDF & SPF officers who have been working hard to help in every way we can," said Ng.

A resident from a nearby block commented on Ng's Facebook post, recalling the incident and describing the "unbearable" burning smell and white smoke emanating from the fire.

The resident said that she is "saddened" by the deaths, and sends her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council said that it assisted residents by cleaning up debris and soot left by the fire, reported The Straits Times.

It also added that it did not receive any reports of obstruction in common areas regarding the affected unit.

The town council said it will also be "working closely with the HDB to assist residents in removing items from their units when needed".

The police said that investigations into the fire are ongoing.

