Daily roundup: Sonia Sui sued by 'troublesome' neighbours over kids’ noise levels - and other top stories today

1. Sonia Sui sued by neighbours, says she was warned about 'troublesome' family when moving in

The dispute between Taiwanese model-actress Sonia Sui and her neighbours shows no sign of slowing down.

The 42-year-old and her family have been accused by unnamed residents living below her apartment unit in Taipei of allowing her three young children to make lots of noise by running around and playing in the early morning and late at night, according to a report by Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media on Tuesday (Feb 7)... » READ MORE

2. 'Things I never expected to face': Singapore woman shares drawbacks of living solo

Screengrabs/TikTok/Explodingbelly

For those itching to move out of their parent's house, living solo is the ultimate dream.

But being home alone isn't always sunshine and roses — just ask Macaulay Culkin. Closer to home, lifestyle content creator and life coach Clara Chua, also known as Explodingbelly, recently shared the pains of living solo... » READ MORE

3. 'You don't know if they want to be friends': Aileen Tan doesn't want to be 'a nuisance' to younger actors using handphone on set

(Right) Aileen Tan with the cast of Fix My Life. Photo: Instagram/Aileen Tan

Conversations about young people are often in tandem with their constant use of handphones.

And according to local actress Aileen Tan, this is no exception in show business as well. Aileen was speaking to AsiaOne during a media event promoting Mediacorp's upcoming television series Fix My Life, which stars James Seah, Hong Ling, Peter Yu and Cavin Soh among others... » READ MORE

4. 'The way they just disregarded her was so dirty,' say netizens who think Physical: 100's latest challenge discriminates against female contestants

With Jang Eun-sil's Team 10 consisting of three women, the others deemed them not strong enough to form an alliance with. Screengrab/YouTube/The Swoon

Everyone likes a good underdog story. In Netflix's new competitive variety show Physical: 100, last week's episodes saw 50 contestants vote for 10 team leaders including fan-favourites MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon (also known as Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama) and Winter Olympics gold medallist Yun Sung-bin.

The final pick happened to be the only woman to lead a team, wrestler Jang Eun-sil, and some fans have been rooting for her team of underdogs, consisting of three women and stragglers who weren't picked by other leaders... » READ MORE

