Daily roundup: SPF launch campaign, encourage public to report sexual crimes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Don't be a bystander!' SPF launch campaign, encourage public to report sexual crimes

"Don't be a bystander! SPOT it. Report it."

This is the theme of a year-long anti-sexual crime campaign launched by Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann on Monday (April 27), in conjunction with the police's fifth sexual crime awareness seminar.... » READ MORE

2. 2PM's Taecyeon coming to Singapore for brand event

Taecyeon from the K-pop group 2PM is coming to Singapore soon... » READ MORE

3. Uncertainty to opportunity: Two men from different backgrounds turn their love of durians into a business

Two young men from different walks of life have found success together in an unlikely setting: a durian specialty store... » READ MORE

4. Jeanette Aw reveals she was once scammed of $8,000 while running pastry shop

In the five years of running patisserie Once Upon a Time, local actress and entrepreneur Jeanette Aw has faced several challenges, including getting scammed out of $8,000 by a delivery company... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com