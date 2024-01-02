Daily roundup: Student in China bites and accidentally strangles mouse to death after getting attacked - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Student in China bites and accidentally strangles mouse to death after getting attacked

Getting bitten by a rodent is one thing, but biting it back as a form of revenge, is quite another.

And a university student from Jiangsu province in eastern China did just that... » READ MORE

2. 'Water dripping from the ceiling even wet my bed': Woman spends $100k in attempt to resolve seepage in Sengkang HDB home

After moving into her $650,000 HDB flat, Weng Xueli (transliteration) ended up forking out another $100,000 to fix a water seepage issue in the home, to no avail... » READ MORE

3. The bubble has popped: Taiwan's Milksha shutters all outlets in Singapore

What's the saying - new year, new me?

Well in this case, it's new year, no more Milksha. Yes, the Taiwanese bubble tea chain left our sunny shores last Sunday (Dec 31)... » READ MORE

4. Boy from Singapore overwhelmed meeting Bondi Rescue lifeguard: 'He just gave me the biggest hug and started bawling his eyes out'

Meeting your idols can be an overwhelming experience for anyone, and this child is no different.

"All the way from Singapore, meeting a lifeguard was at the top of this boy's bucket list," said the narrator in a video uploaded by Australian TV series Bondi Rescue on TikTok last Friday (Dec 29)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com