Daily roundup: Taiwanese actor Wang Po-chieh arrested for drink-driving after crashing into tour bus — and other top stories today

1. Taiwanese actor Wang Po-chieh arrested for drink-driving after crashing into tour bus

Taiwanese actor Wang Po-chieh's name has been linked to Justin Timberlake's in reports on Tuesday (June 18), but not in a good way.

Both men were arrested for suspected drink-driving on the same day, in Taipei and New York respectively... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean traveller makes U-turn home after being stuck at Batam ferry terminal for 2.5 hours

She wanted to go on a quick day trip to Batam during the long weekend, but ended up making a U-turn home hours after.

A Singaporean woman shared in a Lemon8 post on Sunday (June 16) that she had spent 2.5 hours stuck in a queue at Batam Centre Ferry Terminal... » READ MORE

3. 'This is Singapore, no good deed goes unpunished': Man berated for tapping woman on her back to offer seat

All the netizen and his girlfriend wanted to do was give up their seats to a mother and a child who appeared to be struggling to keep their balance in the LRT.

As the couple got up, the man tapped the mother on her back from behind to alert her to the vacated seat... » READ MORE

4. New varieties on the block? Some durians selling for up to $58 per kg in Singapore

We all know the durian variety Musang King, but have you heard of the green Beserah, Tupai King, or even 'Fei Ji Mao'?

With the durian season in full swing, lesser-known varieties are popping up in stalls across Singapore — though their heftier price tags may make one's wallet much lighter... » READ MORE

