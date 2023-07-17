Daily roundup: Taiwanese host Makiyo divorces husband 8 months after giving birth — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Taiwanese host Makiyo divorces husband 8 months after giving birth

Taiwanese host Makiyo announced her divorce with businessman Mr Jin in a Facebook post last Saturday (July 15).

The 38-year-old wrote in the post that after they married, they faced difficulties in getting along and realised that they have personality differences. As such, they decided to file for divorce on July 14... » READ MORE

2. Japan-born teenager turned Singapore PR reflects on 10-year education journey in local schools

The Singapore education system is highly regarded internationally, ranking among the top in the world.

While many would kill for a spot in local schools, one Singapore permanent resident (PR) has decided to call it quits... » READ MORE

3. Woman complains about 'unacceptable' workmanship and defects in new Sengkang BTO flat

She and her family were eagerly awaiting the day they could collect their keys to their flat at Rivervale Shores in Sengkang.

However, what greeted them when they first stepped into their brand new Build-to-Order (BTO) unit wasn't what they expected... » READ MORE

4. Only 5 HDB estates don't have million-dollar flats: Where are they?

What do Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Sembawang, Sengkang and Jurong West have in common?

According to a latest report by property firm Orange Tee & Tie, these are the only five towns in Singapore which have yet to see HDB flat transactions over a million dollars... » READ MORE

