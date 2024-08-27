Daily roundup: A Taoist priest shares why the 7th month isn't as scary as it seems — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. The 7th month isn't as scary as it seems, a Taoist priest shares why

The seventh month in the lunar calendar, also known as the Hungry Ghost Month, is generally associated with spooky encounters and all things horror.

Some also believe that the 15th day of this month... » READ MORE

2. 'BMT made me push my own limits': PM Wong visits BMTC on Pulau Tekong, recalls NS experience

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had to push his own limits during basic military training (BMT) when he enlisted for National Service (NS) over 30 years ago.

"When I came into BMT, I was an unfit person," Wong shared as he addressed 420 recruits at the Basic Military Training Camp in Pulau Tekong on Tuesday (Aug 27) morning... » READ MORE

3. Chen Xi discusses studying in London and takes us on a tour of the city

I had just moved to London three weeks ago, and who better to show me around than a fellow Singaporean?

Enter: Chen Xi... » READ MORE

4. Elderly man dies in Punggol flat, neighbour called cops after maggots crawl into home

The decomposing body of an elderly man was found in his Punggol flat after a neighbour discovered maggots in her home.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com