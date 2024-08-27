'BMT made me push my own limits': PM Wong visits BMTC on Pulau Tekong, recalls NS experience

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had to push his own limits during basic military training (BMT) when he enlisted for National Service (NS) over 30 years ago.

"When I came into BMT, I was an unfit person," Wong shared as he addressed 420 recruits at the Basic Military Training Camp in Pulau Tekong on Tuesday (Aug 27) morning.

"I didn't focus on exercising in school, but BMT made me push my own limits - going to OCS (Officer Cadet School) pushed my limits further," he said.

Before going to OCS, PM Wong cleared his 2.4km runs in 13 to 14 minutes, which he believes is "very slow".

By the time he completed OCS, he was able to finish a 2.4km run in under 10 minutes, he said.

"I never knew I could do something like that, but with some training you can push yourself.

Expressing his hope that the training would stay with recruits, he said: "It's not just the physical fitness, it's also the frame of mind, the discipline, the grit and the resilience and the determination to keep on pushing your limits."

First visit to SAF as Prime Minister

This was PM Wong's first official visit to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong, since he took office in May.

He was accompanied by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad and Chief of Army chief Major-General David Neo.

A ceremonial guard of 24 soldiers welcomed PM Wong to the island, who later inspected the contingent. He also changed into activewear and joined recruits on a 1.8km run.

He also participated in a strength conditioning exercise and a SAR 21 rifle technical handling training session.

Speaking with the media, PM Wong, 51, reminisced on his time as a recruit.

"It's good to be back here today to get an update on BMT and NS training, and also to be able to engage first-hand with the soldiers," he said.

Importance of keeping Singapore safe

PM Wong also touched on the importance of the SAF, Home Team and national service, saying that they are vital for the country.

"We are living in a world that's becoming more dangerous and unpredictable," he said, pointing out the armed conflicts that are erupting in many different places.

"We've not had conflict in this part of the world, but we have to be mentally prepared for any eventuality," he cautioned.

Describing national service as the backbone of Singapore's security and defence, PM Wong said: "Generations of Singaporeans have answered the call, and every new generation must continue to do so."

He expressed hope that Singaporeans will continue to support NS and national servicemen, including their families.

"It's vital that we maintain this strong level of support, because ultimately, national service is about safeguarding our homes, our loved ones and our freedom to choose our own way of life.

"It is about making sure that Singapore remains a beacon of peace and stability, even in an uncertain and troubled world," PM Wong added.

ALSO READ: Video of woman sending brother to 'resort island Tekong' evokes NS nostalgia among netizens

khooyihang@asiaone.com