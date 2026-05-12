Daily roundup: Teachers in Malaysia earn praise for shielding students from heavy rain in heartwarming video — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Teachers in Malaysia earn praise for shielding students from heavy rain in heartwarming video

A group of teachers in Malaysia has drawn praise online after they were seen braving heavy rain to shelter students as they made their way home from school.

A video of the incident, shared on Threads on Thursday (May 7), showed several students being covered with a large sheet of canvas as teachers escorted them towards the school gate... » READ MORE

2. Wife mourns Singaporean hiker killed on Mount Dukono: 'I experienced a love that is beyond compare'

They were just six months into their marriage and had recently got their own home, dreaming of building a life together.

But everything collapsed around Nurina Iffah Jusmani, 27, when her husband, Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid, 27, was confirmed dead on Sunday (May 10) after the eruption of Mount Dukono on May 8... » READ MORE

3. 'Pray for him': Amos Yee urges compassion towards attacker, seeks donations for medical expenses

Child sex offender Amos Yee has called for compassion towards his attacker and appealed for donations to help cover his medical expenses.

In a four-minute video uploaded on Sunday (May 10) to his X account @amosyeeishere, he addressed the incident, which occurred on the afternoon of May 9 at the Doujin Market anime convention held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre... » READ MORE

4. Pickpockets in Johor allegedly target Singaporeans on buses, use backpacks to conceal thefts

Public buses have reportedly become a playground for pickpockets in Johor, who would nick valuables from unsuspecting commuters including Singaporeans.

The ruffians have allegedly been active for many years and typically target Singaporeans, foreign workers and elderly locals, Malaysian media outlet Sin Chew Daily reported on May 8... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com