Daily roundup: Tears would simply roll down, says Go Soo on filming K-drama - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. There were times when tears would simply roll down, says Go Soo on filming Missing: The Other Side season 2

A drama centred on death may appear too dark but it can shine with warmth, too.

Korean actor Go Soo admitted in an interview with AsiaOne that he shed real tears during the filming of season two of the supernatural K-drama Missing: The Other Side...» READ MORE

2. 'She grabbed a spoon and started filling the conditioner': Traveller praises Certis staff at Changi Airport T4 for act of kindness

PHOTO: LinkedIn/Yasmine Khater

In times of stress, a helping hand is always appreciated.

One woman's initial panic and frustration at Changi Airport's T4 security checkpoint turned into an unexpectedly heartwarming experience when she was met with kindness by a Certis officer...» READ MORE

3. 19-year-old student broadcasts heartbreak and single status on board MRT train - but 'none of it is true'

PHOTO: TikTok/Faehimm

Tinder and other dating apps too passe? How about shouting about it from the rooftops — or in this case, in an MRT train?

19-year-old Fahim posted a video to his TikTok account on Friday, which showed the student advertising his single status in a crowded MRT train at Somerset...» READ MORE

4. Customer disappointed by $98 'award-winning' durian cake, bakery offers replacement but not refund

PHOTO: Stomp

When you fork out nearly a hundred bucks for a cake, you probably want it to wow you. Or at the very least, meet your expectations.

That was far from the case for Stomp contributor Christine, who paid $98 for The Durian Bakery's Award Winning Signature Mao Shan Wang Mille Crepe Cake...» READ MORE