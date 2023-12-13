Daily roundup: Teen found guilty of impregnating 15-year-old, instigating her to bury stillborn child — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Teen found guilty of impregnating 15-year-old, instigating her to bury stillborn child

A teenage boy and his girlfriend were just 14 and 15 years old when they had sex and the girl got pregnant.

Concealing the pregnancy from their parents, the teenagers decided to abort the foetus... » READ MORE

2. This local bus company is offering $5,000 salary, $10k sign-up bonus in bid to draw younger hires and counter stereotypes

The job of a bus driver, often seen as a 'blue-collared' role, may come with certain public perceptions or stereotypes.

But one local bus company Westpoint Transit is hoping... » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow dies at 57

Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow has died on Monday (Dec 11), just days after celebrating her 57th birthday on Dec 6.

The news was announced by her studio via a Weibo post... » READ MORE

4. Couple loses $45k to scam while trying to sell second-hand sofa online

They thought they could get some cash by selling their old furniture, but one couple ended up losing $45,000 to scammers instead.

The victim, who wanted to be known as Singh... » READ MORE

