Daily roundup: These Avatar cast members dropped out of school to realise their dreams - and other top stories today

1. 'We both made the right decisions': These Avatar cast members dropped out of school to realise their dreams

Is the chance to work on one of the biggest film franchises with one of the biggest directors and some of the biggest names in Hollywood worth dropping out of school for?

For these young actors, the answer is a resounding "yes"... » READ MORE

2. 'The monk said I might meet someone whom I could end up marrying': Single's Inferno season 2 hotties who catch our eye

PHOTO: Instagram/Choi Jong-woo and Choi Seo-eun

It's the end of the year and as couples are invading the streets to celebrate the festivities, it's safe to say that love is in the air.Or if you are a fan of the classic Christmas film, love, actually, is all around.

Perhaps that is why it's fitting that Netflix just dropped the first two episodes of the popular Korean dating reality show, Single's Inferno...» READ MORE

3. $24 for nasi padang? Woman's meal gets Singaporeans discussing how much fish eggs cost

PHOTO: Facebook/Iluve Ben Ten

With the rising cost of living in Singapore, there have been several complaints about $12 "cai fan" and $8.50 fried bee hoon.

But paying $24 for a packet of nasi padang? That's pretty unheard of...» READ MORE

4. Woman flips tables and punches Yishun shop owner in unprovoked attack

A 42-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance after she flipped two tables and punched a show shop owner in Yishun. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Did durian put this woman into a foul mood?

After eating some durian she had purchased from a stall in Yishun, the 42-year-old barged into a nearby shoe shop, overturned two tables and even punched the shop owner... » READ MORE

