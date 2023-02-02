Daily roundup: Tony Leung shares how he overcomes his social anxiety - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I have my ways': Tony Leung on overcoming his social anxiety

He spends a lot of time in front of the camera but acting legend Tony Leung grapples with social anxiety.

Thankfully, he's also got his methods of dealing with it... » READ MORE

2. 'Who wears a Rolex on vacation?' Singaporean roasted after posting video of $20k watch stolen in Phuket

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Richiete

A Singaporean's recent vacation in Phuket turned into a nightmare after burglars made off with cash and a Rolex watch worth $20,000.

Richard Ter, 34, told AsiaOne on Thursday (Feb 2) that the incident happened on Jan 29... » READ MORE

3. 'A blessing to find this kind of pricing in 2023,' says customer of Bedok stall selling $2 economic rice

PHOTO: Facebook/Ben Lim

$2 'cai fan' or economic rice impossible to find these days, you say?

Well they do exist, but here's another one to add to your list — Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice... » READ MORE

4. 'Disgusting attitude': Passenger accuses bus driver of scolding elderly repeatedly over wheelchair assistance

PHOTO: Facebook/Bella Bii

Manoeuvering around in a wheelchair is already very challenging, so it helps when the people around you are kind and compassionate.

However, that's not what this woman experienced in her recent encounter with a SBS Transit bus captain... » READ MORE

