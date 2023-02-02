Daily roundup: Tony Leung shares how he overcomes his social anxiety - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'I have my ways': Tony Leung on overcoming his social anxiety
He spends a lot of time in front of the camera but acting legend Tony Leung grapples with social anxiety.
Thankfully, he's also got his methods of dealing with it... » READ MORE
2. 'Who wears a Rolex on vacation?' Singaporean roasted after posting video of $20k watch stolen in Phuket
A Singaporean's recent vacation in Phuket turned into a nightmare after burglars made off with cash and a Rolex watch worth $20,000.
Richard Ter, 34, told AsiaOne on Thursday (Feb 2) that the incident happened on Jan 29... » READ MORE
3. 'A blessing to find this kind of pricing in 2023,' says customer of Bedok stall selling $2 economic rice
$2 'cai fan' or economic rice impossible to find these days, you say?
Well they do exist, but here's another one to add to your list — Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice... » READ MORE
4. 'Disgusting attitude': Passenger accuses bus driver of scolding elderly repeatedly over wheelchair assistance
Manoeuvering around in a wheelchair is already very challenging, so it helps when the people around you are kind and compassionate.
However, that's not what this woman experienced in her recent encounter with a SBS Transit bus captain... » READ MORE