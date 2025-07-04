Daily roundup: 'This is torture': Elvin Ng details gruelling experience with prosthetic makeup for new drama — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'This is torture': Elvin Ng details gruelling experience with prosthetic makeup for new drama

Before the cameras rolled on the set of new drama The Spirit Hunter, local actor Elvin Ng would usually be found in a chair having his makeup done.

On top of a wig, heavy eyeliner and coloured contacts lenses, at times the 44-year-old would also have dried glue stuck to his skin... » READ MORE

2. Sengkang murder: Man accused of killing mum brought to scene

The 44-year-old man accused of murdering his 79-year-old mother in a Sengkang HDB flat was taken back to the crime scene on Friday (July 4).

The accused, Lim Yuen Li, arrived at the scene at about 9.33am... » READ MORE

3. Higher seller's stamp duty a 'light touch' to curb property flipping: Experts

To curb speculative buying, the Government announced on Thursday (July 3) an increase in the seller's stamp duty (SSD) rates and an extension to its holding period.

These measures, set to kick in for all private homes purchased on and after Friday (July 4), will not dampen demand among genuine buyers, several experts told AsiaOne... » READ MORE

4. Singapore Food Festival returns in September, includes SG60 Specials series

Foodies are in for a treat as the Singapore Food Festival (SFF) is returning for its 32nd edition with a buffet of culinary experiences from Sept 4 to 24, the festival announced on Friday (July 4)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com