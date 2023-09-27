Daily roundup: Tower Transit bus rams into McDonald's delivery rider, leaving 3 injured — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tower Transit bus rams into McDonald's delivery rider, leaving 3 injured

A McDonald's delivery rider was taken to hospital after he was hit by a public bus from behind while at a red light.

The video of the incident, posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Monday (Sept 25), showed Tower Transit bus service 980 moving closer towards the delivery rider on the centre lane of a three-lane road, before colliding into him... » READ MORE

2. 'I didn't dare to undress or take a shower': Chinese couple discover hidden camera in Malaysia Airbnb room

A romantic honeymoon to Sabah was ruined for a Chinese couple when they discovered a hidden camera in their Airbnb room.

Recounting their experience on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, the couple said they arrived in Kota Kinabalu on Sept 6... » READ MORE

3. Migrant worker returns from vacation with flesh-eating bacterial infection

When he first felt a strange pain in his right leg after returning from his vacation in India last month, Amjath Khan thought it was a simple case of gout.

However, the 42-year-old operations manager soon discovered it was something more sinister when his entire body swelled up and he couldn't breathe... » READ MORE

4. Dennis Chew meets Alan Tam, finds out latter is his senior from Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Meeting a superstar that you're a fan of can be nerve-wracking, but how about finding out he used to go to your school?

Local DJ-host Dennis Chew recently met veteran singer-actor Alan Tam on the Community Chest: Uniting Hearts 2023 Charity TV Show held on Sunday (Sept 24), which raised more than $16m to support over 200 social programmes... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com