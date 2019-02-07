Daily roundup: Tracy Lee says goodbye to hubby Ben Goi - and other top stories today

Mr Ben Goi’s wife, Ms Tracy Lee (centre), holds his a photo of him as his coffin is being carried into the hearse.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Feb 07, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Goodbye hubby, let's meet in heaven': Wife of Popiah King's son Ben Goi

 

 

More than 100 family members and friends paid their last respects to businessman Ben Goi, son of Popiah King Sam Goi, on Thursday morning (Feb 7)... » READ MORE

2. Highest paying jobs in Singapore - 38 jobs with monthly salary over $10K

 

Are you happy with your salary in Singapore? Rhetorical question, I know… But if you are happy with what you're making, you might want to close this tab because... » READ MORE

3. Popiah King's son Ben Goi wanted to celebrate child's first birthday this week


Photo: Facebook/Tracy Lee

Businessman Ben Goi, son of Popiah King Sam Goi, died in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning (Feb 3) of a stroke that led to a brain haemorrhage... » READ MORE

4. Seven nabbed by Malaysia police after ransom paid for release of kidnapped Singaporean: Report

The businessman, who was in his 50s, was allegedly kidnapped on Jan 27. The family paid the ransom on Jan 31 and he was released a day later, the report said... » READ MORE

daily roundup Salary Local celebrities Family businesses Kidnap/Abduction malaysia
