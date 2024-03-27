Daily roundup: Twice's Jihyo reportedly dating Olympian and Physical: 100 season 1 contestant Yun Sung-bin — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Twice's Jihyo reportedly dating Olympian and Physical: 100 season 1 contestant Yun Sung-bin

Do we have another celebrity couple in the K-entertainment scene, following Aespa's Karina and Lee Jae-wook?... » READ MORE

2. 'Singaporeans take their lunch breaks very seriously': Australian lawyer shares observations on work culture here

For the past 15 months, Nim, who hails from Australia, has been living her life like a Singaporean... » READ MORE

3. 'Spent 13 minutes asking me irrelevant questions': Woman says HSBC staff lax in stopping $10k fraudulent transfer

Upon receiving a text message from HSBC informing her that her online banking limit had been changed without her authorisation, an alarmed woman immediately contacted the bank... » READ MORE

4. 'We don't have to remember lines': Vincent Ng, Li Nanxing, Gurmit Singh and others on why using AI avatars is 'clever' and not 'easy money'

There is a possibility that you may soon fall asleep to veteran local actor Li Nanxing's singing, host Vivian Lai broadcasting the news or ex-Mediacorp actor Vincent Ng promoting health supplement products in a sales livestream... » READ MORE

