Daily roundup: UK couple in Singapore looking to crowdfund $250k to return home with premature baby - and other top stories today

Ms Chloe Wilkinson and her partner, Mr Patraic Walsh-Kavanagh, had been in Singapore for a two-day layover on their way home from Australia when she went into labour on Feb 19, 2019.

1. British couple in Singapore looking to crowdfund S$250,000 to return home with premature baby

A British couple are looking to raise more than £140,000 (S$250,000) to take their baby, who was born prematurely in Singapore, home to the UK....» READ MORE

2. Jung Joon-young quits as K-pop sex scandal spreads

Photo: AFP

Jung Joon-young, 30, announced his immediate retirement from showbusiness amid allegations he shot and shared sexual imagery without his partners' consent...» READ MORE

3. Murder suspect allegedly hacked boss to death after being fired twice

Photo: The New Paper

As Mr Lin lay in a pool of blood on the floor, Yee allegedly turned the chopper on himself. He reportedly sustained deep wounds on his chest and left wrist...» READ MORE

4. Son helps sad dad turn new donut business into sweet success - through one tweet

Photo: Twitter/BillysDonuts

A concerned son tweeted a photo of his dad who looked lonely when no customer showed up in their newly opened donut shop in Missouri City, Texas. The next day, customers started flowing into their store. The family had all their goodies completely sold out...» READ MORE