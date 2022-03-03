Daily roundup: Ukrainian musicians in Seoul orchestra swap instruments for weapons and head home — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Russian invasion: Ukrainian musicians in Seoul orchestra swap instruments for weapons and head home

“I am greatly worried about their safety, I just cross my fingers they come back healthy"... » READ MORE

2. My husband tested positive for Covid-19, but I'm the one that's exhausted

PHOTO: 123rf

He "was thoroughly enjoying me being at his beck and call", and "enjoying his alone time right now, with his cold-like mild symptoms"... » READ MORE

3. NSman, 25, dies after collapsing during NS FIT exercise session

PHOTO: Flickr/Gramicidin

The 25-year-old NSman collapsed at the start of the main exercise after completing the warm up.. » READ MORE

4. Man fears losing $6,000 deposit as Dream Cruises' World Dream stops sailing

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Those who have paid deposits for scheduled sailings after Wednesday will have to submit their claims to the company... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com