Daily roundup: US dating show The Bachelor shows contestants eating 'nasty' food in Singapore, offends almost everyone - and other top stories today

1. US dating show The Bachelor shows contestants eating 'nasty' food in Singapore, offends almost everyone

A recent episode of The Bachelor which was shot in Singapore has been slammed for perpetuating nasty stereotypes about Asian food, after contestants were filmed expressing varying degrees of disgust at dishes they were presented

2. Woman, 70, jailed for cheating church acquaintance of nearly $1 million in life savings

Photo: Pixabay

A woman toiled for 50 years to save nearly $1 million, only to be cheated of the amount by a church acquaintance. The victim managed to get back only about $120,000 of her life savings

3. Real-life 50 First Dates: Man makes girlfriend fall in love with him every day after she suffers amnesia in accident

Photo: YouTube screengrab

For one particular Japanese couple, an unfortunate accident transformed their lives into a bittersweet fantasy that mirrors the plot of the movie 50 First Dates that has captured the hearts of millions in Japan

4. American expat makes Peranakan shophouse on Emerald Hill her home

Photo: AsiaOne

You're in for a stunning display of old meets new when you enter Neima Sitawi's home through the pintu pagar (fence doors). The three-storey shophouse along Emerald Hill Road has Peranakan roots