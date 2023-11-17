Daily roundup: Veteran actor Lim Yu-Beng brings 88-year-old father on family trip to hometown of Penang — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'A trip to remember': Veteran actor Lim Yu-Beng brings 88-year-old father on family trip to hometown of Penang

A trip to Penang with loved ones usually means one is on vacation.

But for local actress Lim Shi-An's grandfather, it was something more of a homecoming. The 88-year-old former lawyer and judge hails from Penang, but has lived and worked in Singapore since he was a young man... » READ MORE

2. 'I thought by now I would be married': Julie Tan on her 'rollercoaster of pain, hurt and betrayal' in past relationships

It's been more than two years since actress Julie Tan revealed her mental health struggles on social media.

Back then, she shared how she had "a lot of childhood trauma" regarding her mother and how achieving fame at a young age — she made her debut in telemovie The Promise (2008) when she was 16 — came with negative consequences... » READ MORE

3. 'For illustration purposes only': Sengkang hawker responds after getting roasted by diner over their 3-meat combo

Roasted by a customer for unsatisfactory service, the owner of a roast meat stall in Sengkang has come out to shed light on and apologise over the incident.

On Tuesday (Nov 14), diner Venus Wee took to Facebook to blast the stall after she ordered their $18.80 SuperValue set, which consists of three types of meats, two bowls of rice and one bowl of soup... » READ MORE

4. 'They don't see us as humans': Late Sulli spoke of harsh K-pop industry in new documentary

Behind the beauty, fame, glamour and dazzling spotlights of the K-pop industry lies a dark reality.

Late K-pop star Sulli spoke about the harshness of the entertainment industry in the new Netflix documentary Persona: Sulli, which was released recently... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com