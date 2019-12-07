Daily roundup: Video shows Orchard Towers murder victim collapsing after brawl - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl

Another video of a brawl at Orchard Towers, which resulted in the death of a Singaporean man, has gone viral online... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation

PHOTO: Facebook/Nurul Ezzatul

A Malaysian woman recently returned from a beach vacation in Port Dickson with a nasty souvenir... » READ MORE

3. Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell

PHOTO: Facebook/Nur Hajar

Have you ever felt like you got the short end of the stick when you bought durians by the kilogram, husk included... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Manager Muhammad Alfalah Mohd Yusof, 27, said in mitigation at the Sessions Court: "Sorry, I did not get enough rest and was too tired and forgot to stop... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup malaysia Passport durians Murder/Manslaughter beach viral
