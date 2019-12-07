Daily roundup: Video shows Orchard Towers murder victim collapsing after brawl - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl

Another video of a brawl at Orchard Towers, which resulted in the death of a Singaporean man, has gone viral online...

2. Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation

PHOTO: Facebook/Nurul Ezzatul

A Malaysian woman recently returned from a beach vacation in Port Dickson with a nasty souvenir...

3. Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell

PHOTO: Facebook/Nur Hajar

Have you ever felt like you got the short end of the stick when you bought durians by the kilogram, husk included...

4. Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Manager Muhammad Alfalah Mohd Yusof, 27, said in mitigation at the Sessions Court: "Sorry, I did not get enough rest and was too tired and forgot to stop...