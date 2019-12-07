Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl

Murder accused Natalie Siow Yu Zhen (in red) being taken back to the crime scene at Orchard Towers.

Another video of a brawl at Orchard Towers, which resulted in the death of a Singaporean man, has gone viral online.

Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, a 31-year-old mechanic, died on July 2 after allegedly having his throat slit with a knife.

Tan Sen Yang, 27, Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26, Chan Jia Xing, 26, Ang Da Yuan, 26, Loo Boon Chong, 25, Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22, and Tan Hong Seng, 22, were charged last Thursday (July 4) with one count each of murder with common intention.

The seven accused were allegedly members of an illegal assembly with the intention to cause hurt to Mr Satheesh.

According to The Straits Times, three of the male accused were given a discharge amounting to an acquittal of their murder charges on Thursday (July 11).

Tan Hong Sheng, Loo Boon Chong and Chan Jia Xing had their charges reclassified to that of consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court also heard that Tan Sen Yang is believed to be involved in more offences, but further details were not revealed in court.

Videos that show the brawl, as well as Mr Satheesh lying bloodied on the floor, started circulating online last week.

Now, closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showing Mr Satheesh collapsing right after the violent altercation has surfaced online.

A clip posted by Facebook user Hidayah Rizqah on Tuesday (July 9) shows Mr Satheesh in a face-off with a large group of people.

The victim can be seen collapsing to the ground after the fight.

The 41-second video has since garnered over 500 comments, 3,500 shares and 100,000 views.

