Daily roundup: 'The way I look can often be the point of me being there', says this plus-sized Hollywood actress — and other top stories today

1. 'The way I look can often be the point of me being there', says this plus-sized Hollywood actress

It's an open secret that showbiz panders to a certain type of beauty and conventionally attractive people... » READ MORE

2. $72 chicken? FairPrice says viral price tag correct

PHOTO: Facebook/NTUCFairprice

Packed on May 31, what appeared to be one bird came in at 3.212kg and was on sale for $22.50 per kg, compared to the norm of about $4 to $5 per kg... » READ MORE

3. Joyce Cheng, daughter of late Lydia Sum, reportedly gets $10.5m inheritance 14 years after mum's death

PHOTO: Instagram/Joyce Cheng

Some people in Hong Kong speculated that the actual amount she received could be more... » READ MORE

4. 'Like this also wanna complain': Netizens defend auntie cooking rice dumplings in HDB balcony

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Incidents

"Maybe becoz [sic] neighbour didn't get the dumpling, so report," one Facebook user suggested... » READ MORE

